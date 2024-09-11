Ipha announces new president while calling on next government to prioritise swifter access to medicines

The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (Ipha) has appointed a new president while publishing a pre-election manifesto which calls on the next government to prioritise a “faster flow of new life-enhancing medicines and vaccines” for patients in Ireland.

The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (Ipha) has appointed a new president while publishing a pre-election manifesto which calls on the next Government to prioritise a “faster flow of new life-enhancing medicines and vaccines” for patients in Ireland.

Ipha, which represents the research-led pharma industry here, unveiled Shane Ryan, the general manager of pharma giant Takeda’s Irish arm, as its new president.

Mr Ryan takes over the role from Biogen’s Michael O’Connell after his two-year term and will be joined by Caitriona Duggan, country president for Amgen in Ireland, who will take on the role of Ipha vice-president.

“I am honoured to serve Ipha members, representing a sector at the forefront of discovering, developing and bringing life-changing medicines and innovation to patients, clinicians and the communities that support them,” Mr Ryan said.

READ MORE

“It is a pivotal time – the recent elections of the European Parliament and the upcoming Irish general election present exciting opportunities for us to work in collaboration with others to achieve our vision of creating an environment which helps patients and places Ireland as the investment destination for life sciences,” he said.

Ipha used the announcement to publish a pre-election manifesto, calling on the next administration to ensure swifter access to life-saving medicines.

“Next year, IPHA members expect to make applications for reimbursement for 36 medicines which, according to most recent estimates, would positively benefit as many as 3,700 patients in Ireland, alongside their families and carers,” Ipha chief executive Oliver O’Connor said.

“However, we need to ensure that patients in Ireland will have fast and fair access to these new life-enhancing medicines next year, and in subsequent years, through multiannual funding and reform of the current reimbursement process,” he said.

“Over the next couple of months, in the lead up to the next general election in Ireland, we look forward to presenting to candidates, and other stakeholders our proposals on how this can be achieved,” he said.