Long-awaited strategic review at Ires rules out sale of company

Ires Reit chief Eddie Byrne said the implementation of the strategic review recommendations will "drive value maximisation" for shareholders.

A long-awaited strategic review at Ireland’s largest private landlord has ruled out any substantive sale of the group or its assets after months of boardroom tension over the future of the company.

However, Ires Reit’s board has committed to a “capital recycling programme”, which it said will include the disposal of some 315 apartments over a three to five years period, around 8 per cent of its total portfolio. The initiative is expected to generated between €110 million and €115 million, Ires said.

The group, which reported half-year financial results on Thursday, said its board has “unanimously concluded that, following rigorous market testing, a sale of the company or its assets is unlikely to maximise shareholder value”. It comes after a campaign by Vision Capital, a Canadian investor with a 5 per cent stake, to force a sale of the business earlier this year.

A truce was reached in April when the Canadian firm was offered two seats on Ires’s board.

Ires said on Thursday that it received no offers to acquire the company or its assets during the period of the review, which commenced in February amid the boardroom tumult.

