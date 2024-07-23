Tourism chiefs criticise ‘really regrettable’ industrial action after deal is struck

Tourism chiefs have criticised the “really regrettable” move by Aer Lingus pilots 9above) to ballot for industrial action at the “height of summer”, but broadly welcomed the deal struck by the airline and its pilots to end the threat of strike action on Tuesday. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Tourism chiefs have criticised the “really regrettable” move by Aer Lingus pilots to ballot for industrial action at the “height of summer”, but broadly welcomed the deal struck by the airline and its pilots to end the threat of strike action on Tuesday.

Aer Lingus passengers will no longer face any planned disruption after pilots backed a 17.75 per cent pay rise to end a dispute that hit almost 86,000 travellers this summer. The threat of strike action has hung over the company as well as would-be holiday-goers for weeks.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa), part of trade union Fórsa, voted 85 per cent in favour of the deal, tabled by the Labour Court, in a ballot that has run since Thursday.

The move means a final end to their pay dispute with Aer Lingus that led to a work to rule and strike that hit the airline’s operations in June.

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation welcomed the pilots’ decision to accept the Labour Court deal.

“Tourism is the country’s largest indigenous industry and Dublin hoteliers have already estimated that the Aer Lingus strike cost them as much as €25 million in lost business,” said chief executive Eoghan O’Mara Walsh.

“For an island nation, air connectivity is so important and this is particularly the case for our tourism industry.

“It was really regrettable that Ialpa chose the height of the summer to withdraw their labour – not only did it inflict damage on Aer Lingus but also on many downstream tourism businesses. Hopefully we can get on now with the summer.”

The group added that Aer Lingus is “particularly important for tourism from the US market”, which it valued at over €1 billion here.

Restaurants Association of Ireland chief executive Adrian Cummins said the deal was “a positive development for tourists”.

“A reliable airline service to the country is priority in terms of promotion for an Island nation like Ireland,” he said.

Clare Dunne, chief executive of the Irish Travel Agents Association, told The Irish Times the announcement would “definitely give a boost to the market” as it “eliminated the uncertainty of flight cancellation caused by the industrial action”.

“That feel good anticipation of an impending trip is as important as the actual holiday for many people and really helps to lift their spirits before we head into winter,” she said.

“It is a good day for the travelling public and we are delighted with the decision by Ialpa pilots to accept this pay deal. This is a very positive development for intending travellers and the tourism sector.

“We have consistently stated that compromise and engagement between Ialpa and Aer Lingus was the way only forward and best for every stakeholder involved, most importantly the customer.”