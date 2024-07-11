‘Absolutely possible’ to produce enough sustainable jet fuel to decarbonise aviation, says Willie Walsh

At a recent Iata meeting, Willie Walsh intervened on the subject of decarbonising the aviation sector and the need for policy tweaks to boost the production of SAF. Photograph: Manaure Quintero/Bloomberg

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is expected to be a key part of the mix in decarbonising the aviation sector and it was a topic that came up at the annual meeting recently of Iata, a trade body for airlines globally.

A European Union target of using SAF for 5 per cent of its fuel needs by 2030 generated a lively debate, according to industry publication Air Transport World, with a moderator asking why Iata was backing off this target, for which it had previously pushed.

This prompted an intervention and rebuttal by Iata director general Willie Walsh, the Irish man who previously led Aer Lingus, British Airways and International Airlines Group.

“We absolutely did not push for 5 per cent by 2030, and the reason is because we don’t believe the fuel companies can achieve 5 per cent by 2030,” he said. “The governments pushed for 5 per cent. I think that governments have a responsibility to assist in the targets that they have set.”

SAF is produced from sustainable feedstocks, such as cooking oil and other non-palm waste oils from animals or plants, solid waste from homes and businesses, and food scraps that would otherwise go to landfill or incineration.

While airlines are willing buyers, supply is limited and the fuel is expensive. Walsh suggested some policy tweaks that could help boost production.

“Incentives to build more renewable energy facilities, strengthen the feedstock supply chain, and to allocate a greater portion of renewable fuel output to aviation would help decarbonise aviation,” Walsh said. “Governments can also facilitate technical solutions with accelerated approvals for diverse feedstocks and production methodologies as well as coprocessing renewable feedstocks in crude oil plants. No one policy or strategy will get us to the needed levels. But by using a combination of all potential policy measures, producing sufficient quantities of SAF is absolutely possible.”