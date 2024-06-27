Hopes of a breakthrough in Aer Lingus dispute

Aer Lingus pilots and management are set to meet again as the dispute continues. Photograph: Artur Widak/PA Wire

Aer Lingus will meet pilots this morning reviving hopes of a breakthrough in a dispute that has forced the airline to cancel 270 flights, hitting tens of thousands of passengers. Barry O’Halloran has the story.

Some good news on the economic front, with real wages rising for the first time in two years as inflation slows. Joe Brennan has the details.

Staying with the economy, Ibec has warned now is not the time for a giveaway budget, even as an election looms. Ian Curran reports.

What does the ESRI report mean for the upcoming budget? Cantillon assesses the balancing act new Minister for Finance Jack Chambers faces in his first fiscal event, while also looking at the wave of consolidation in the veterinary sector.

READ MORE

The Inside Business podcast takes a look at the in tray waiting for Jack Chambers as the new boss in the Department of Finance.

The housing shortage shows no sign of abating with prices rising 5.5 per cent in the last year, according to Sherry FitzGerald.

In her column, Karlin Lillington looks at GDPR and why the much maligned legislation is facing attacks on multiple fronts. Not least from Big Tech and the very governments charged with implementing it.

Taylor Swift comes to Dublin this weekend, but will her presence really be -worth the tens of millions of euro to the economy some are claiming? Laura Slattery takes a hatchet to some myths about the economic impact of Swifties.

India’s TCS is set to win a 10 year contract to set up and run Ireland’s auto-enrolment pension programme. Joe has the scoop.

Joe also reports on how a group of officials working in Dublin’s equity market is calling on the Government to create a new fund aimed at supporting IPOs here with the Irish Stock Exchange haemorrhaging listings.

In Innovation, Olive Keogh meets the company setting out to make it easier for engineers to identify how AI could improve what they do.

Company insolvencies rose 25 per cent in the first six months of the year, two separate reports have found, as business failures continued at a steady rate. Ciara O’Brien reports.

The State’s holding in AIB is set to drop below 25 per cent as the Department of Finance moves to offload another block of its shares in the lender. Joe has the story.

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to plans for an 181-unit apartment scheme dubbed a “Silicon Docks” style scheme for Harold’s Cross in Dublin 6W. Gordon Deegan reports.

Finally, Ciara reviews floor cleaning robot the Switchbot S10. Is it the answer for you?

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.