Primark owner AB Foods expects ‘significant growth’ in full-year profit

The Penneys outlet on Mary Street was Primark's first to open in Dublin. Photograph: The Irish Times

Primark and Penneys owner Associated British Foods on Tuesday forecast “significant growth” in full-year profit as it reported a 39 per cent jump in the first half, partly driven by margin recovery at its clothing chain.

The group, which also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, said adjusted operating profit, its key profit measure, was £951 million (€1.1 billion) in the six months to March 2nd, on revenue up 2 per cent to £9.73 billion pounds.

"The group has delivered a strong first half performance and is on track to deliver significant growth in both profitability and cash generation ahead of expectations at the start of this financial year," it said.

It was previously forecasting "meaningful progress" in full-year profit.

Primark’s first half revenue rose 7.5 per cent to £4.5 billion , with like-for-like sales up 2.1 per cent and margin recovery to 11.3 per cent, up from 8.3 per cent. - Reuters

