Strong income and VAT receipts offset €805m first quarter decline in corporation tax

Strong income tax and VAT receipts helped offset an €805 million decline in corporation tax during the first three months of the year, according to the latest exchequer returns.

The figures, published by the Department of Finance, show the Government collected €20.1 billion in tax revenue up to the end of March. This was 1.8 per cent or €349 million in advance of the same period last year.

Corporation tax, now the Government’s second largest tax channel after last year’s record €24 billion haul, generated €2.4 billion for the three-month period.

This was, however, down 25 per cent or €805 million on the same period last year. The Government has been repeatedly warned about the potential volatility of business tax receipts.

The department nonetheless played down the significance of the decline, suggesting it related to timing issues with an expected increase later in the year likely to offset it.

Last year, corporation tax receipts were down on an annualised basis for several months before finishing the year up on the previous one.

Income tax generated €7.9 billion for the period which was €559 million or 7.6 per cent higher than the first quarter last year, which the department noted was “somewhat in advance of profile”.

The positive income tax trend reflects the current buoyancy of the labour market with a record 2.71 million people employed in the economy.

VAT receipts were also up on last year, totalling €7.1 billion for the three-month period, up 5.4 per cent year on year. The sales tax has been helped by the strong labour market. On a cumulative basis, more people working means more overall spending.

Inflation has also bolstered Government tax receipts with consumers having to spend more to buy the same amount of goods and services.

Strong out-turns in income tax and VAT helped offset the decline in corporate tax, the department said.

The latest figures gave rise to an exchequer surplus of €0.3 billion. This compares to a deficit of €2.1 billion in the same period last year, an improvement of €2.3 billion. On a 12-month rolling basis, the exchequer recorded a surplus of €3.5 billion.

On the spending side, total expenditure in the first quarter amounted to €25.4 billion. Of this, gross voted expenditure stood at €22.8 billion, which was €2.9 billion in advance of the same period last year.