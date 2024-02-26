Bank of Ireland to return €1.15bn to shareholders as profits soar

Bank of Ireland chief executive Myles O'Grady at the lender's annual general meeting last year. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Bank of Ireland plans to return €1.15 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks in the coming months, after reporting a surge in earnings on the back of higher interest rates and the purchase of loans from KBC Bank Ireland, as the Belgian-owned lender exits the market.

The bank’s pretax profit for the year rose to €1.94 billion from €1.01 billion for 2022, with net interest income rising 48 per cent to €3.68 billion.

“We look to the future with continued confidence. While we are mindful of the risks presented by the external environment, the overall outlook for our core markets, and Ireland in particular, remains positive,” said chief executive Myles O’Grady.

Bank of Ireland and other Irish banks have lagged many European peers in raising mortgage rates since the European Central Bank (ECB) hiked official rates in the 15 months to last September, as they are more reliant on cheap household deposits to fund loans.

The bank’s interest income is being driven by money earned on excess deposits stored with the Central Bank of Ireland. Bank of Ireland had tens of billions on deposit with the Central Bank as of the end of December, which is now earning 4 per cent interest, following the ECB’s latest rates move last week. The ECB’s deposit rate was in negative territory, at minus 0.5 per cent, before it started a cycle of aggressive rate moves last July to tackle high inflation.

Irish lenders slowly improved deposit offerings last year to customers willing to put savings in accounts for an agreed period of time – with Bank of Ireland’s highest rate set at 3 per cent. However, current and on-demand deposits, which account for the vast majority of customers’ money, are earning little or nothing.

Bank of Ireland set aside €403 million of provisions to deal with potential loan losses, reflecting “slightly higher loan loss experience” and management deciding to put an additional €138 million to cover potential loan impairments given economic uncertainties.

Non-performing loans declined by 0.5 percentage points last year to 3.1 per cent.

Bank of Ireland acquired €8 billion of loans from KBC Bank Ireland in February as the Belgian-owned lender retreated from the Irish market. However, this was partly offset by a €800 million reduction in UK lending in line with its recent strategy of moving away from mass-market mortgages, and a €1.6 billion reduction in net lending to property and international corporates.

Looking ahead, Bank of Ireland expects its net interest income to be 5-6 per cent lower than the annualised run rate of €3.65 billion it was generating in the fourth quarter, primarily reflecting the anticipated lower interest rate environment. The ECB is widely expected to cut rates this year.

Business income in 2024 is expected to be a mid-single digit percent higher than 2023 supported by continued growth in wealth and insurance and Retail Ireland.

Operating expenses are forecast to be a mid-single digit percent higher, reflecting inflation, business growth and additional investment to future proof our business, partially offset by efficiencies.