The Irish economy is forecast to expand 1.5 per cent this year, according to Bank of Ireland. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

The Irish economy is set to grow by just 1.5 per cent this year, as a fall in gross domestic product (GDP) last year will “reverberate through 2024″, according to a report by Bank of Ireland. As Ellen O’Regan reports, the bank’s latest economic outlook report revises down its previous projections for growth in 2024 but notes that falling inflation and wage growth should lead to consumer spending growth of 2.9 per cent.

Data centres may get a lot of criticism in Ireland for their energy usage, but they are popular with investors. Now, US private equity giant Blackstone is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Irish data centre business Winthrop Technologies in a deal that could value the company at more than €800 million, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

Irish taxpayers are leaving as much as €683 million in unclaimed tax on the table, so how can you get your hands on your share? Fiona Reddan shows you what you can claim.

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle replies to parents asking if they can provide a loan for their son’s house deposit.

READ MORE

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has eliminated the interest charged on €1.72 billion in warehoused business tax, in a move that will benefit more than 57,000 companies with tax outstanding since the Covid era. Arthur Beesley has the story.

There was more subdued construction activity in Belfast city centre last year, with fewer new starts and a slightly lower number of schemes under construction or completed, according to a report by Deloitte. Colin Gleeson reports.

Cork-based Screendragon has secured €25 million in an investment round that will drive the expansion of its business and its Irish workforce. The funding round was led by Kennet Partners, an international growth equity that typically targets so-called bootstrapped companies with little outside investment and puts in between €10 million and €30 million, alongside Federated Hermes Private Equity. Ciara O’Brien reports.

As the RTE crisis shows little sign of abating, Laura Slattery looks at where the state broadcaster goes from here.

Growth in the State’s services sector fell to a near three-year low in January, signalling a “slowdown in the rate of expansion in business activity”, according to AIB. Ellen has the details.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.