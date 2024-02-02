It was a bad day for staff at PayPal with the news that as many as 205 were set to lose their jobs as part of wider cuts at the payments company. It represents about 11 per cent of the total workforce. As Ciara O’Brien reports, chief executive Alex Chriss had recently warned the company would reduce its global workforce by about 9 per cent this year.

The board of Ires Reit received good news from an influential investor advisory firm in the run-up to an extraordinary general meeting (egm) later this month. Joe Brennan reports that while an activist investor is pushing for a boardroom coup, and for the company to be sold or broken up, Institutional Investor Services has urged clients to vote against all resolutions being put forward by the rebel 5 per cent shareholder.

Laura Slattery reports that venture capital investment in Irish companies dropped to $764 million (€706 million) across 101 deals last year. It still seems like a lot but the value of activity and volume of deals were also significantly lower than the previous year.

Laura has more uplifting figures when it comes to the Irish radio sector where advertising revenues of €164 million last year were up 4 per cent on 2022. Industry body Radiocentre Ireland has reported the details, including that the market outperformed earlier predictions.

Former long-time head of Goodbody Stockbrokers, Roy Barrett, has left his position as chief executive of CastleGate Investments, Joe Brennan reports. CastleGate, a well-known Irish family office investment vehicle, has accumulated a diverse portfolio and assets including Sherry FitzGerald.

Expectations the European Central Bank (ECB) might begin cutting interest rates in April were dampened on Thursday after euro zone inflation eased less than anticipated at the start of the year. Eurostat reported that after a pickup in December, consumer prices rose 2.8 per cent from a year ago in January.

In his column, John FitzGerald tells us why the public sector pay deal, due to be voted on by union members, looks like a fair compromise. For the Government, he writes, the agreement is affordable and unlikely to bring about any economic implications. For the unions, the pay increase is likely to significantly exceed expected inflation levels.

Meanwhile, in his Smart Money column, Cliff Taylor breaks things down, offering seven reasons why public servants should accept the terms.

Kevin Lynch, chief executive of renewables developer Source Galileo, tells Barry O’Halloran how the Irish Government is failing to act in the world of floating and deep-fixed wind turbines off Europe’s northwest coast. Lynch argues that one vital piece of this emerging European jigsaw is missing: this country.

With news that the Dublin-based Hunter Media Group has launched a social media-focused agency, Ellen O’Regan takes an in-depth look at the world of online influencers that has mushroomed in Ireland over recent years. “Everybody is online now, everybody has a phone, it’s definitely where brands can see results,” The Collaborations Agency founder Lynn Hunter tells her.

Chefs and academics have been at it for years, but why would companies want to start deconstructing how they do things? In World of Work, Olive Keogh assesses this relatively new, but here-to-stay, phenomenon.

