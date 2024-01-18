Circle K to expand installation of Ionity electric chargers

Circle K is to expand the number of high-powered Ionity electric car charging points avaiable at its service station network, adding new chargers at six sites around the country. Pictured (from left) are Jonathan Diver, fuels director, Circle K Ireland; Sarah Bradshaw, senior manager e-mobility an EV products, Circle K Ireland and Andreas Atkins, Ionity’s country manager for the UK and Ireland.

Circle K is to expand the number of high-powered Ionity electric car charging points avaiable at its service station network, adding new chargers at six sites around the country.

The operator said it will add 12 Ionity fast chargers, which have a 350kW capacity, to the Circle K network, with new points at service stations in Kill, Athlone, Gorey, Meath and Cashel. That will bring to 36 the number of Ionity chargers currently installed at Circle K forecourts around the country.

“Our partnership with Ionity and the latest expansion announced today emphasise Circle K’s commitment to strengthening our EV charging offering to our customers,” said Jonathan Diver, Fuels Director with Circle K Ireland. “With the growing preference for EVs among Irish motorists, Circle K is actively adapting to meet this changing landscape, preparing for the future now and beyond.”

The move comes as Circle K continues to roll out its own branded electric car chargers, as part of a €7 million investment to bring EV chargers to 30 of its sites over the next 18 months. Chargers are already open at motorway service stations in Fermoy, Carlow and Athlone, with a further four in Artane and Ashtown in Co Dublin and Gallowshill in Co Waterford awaiting power connection.

The number of electric cars being registered for the first time in Ireland rose 45 per cent last year, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office, with drivers opting for electric and hybrid vehicles over diesel cars. A total of 117,424 new cars were licensed for the first time in 2023, with electric cars accounting for 19 per cent of that total. Diesel cars fell to 22 per cent.

However, the charging network remains an issue for some drivers. Circle K said it there were some obstacles to installing the chargers, citing costs and grid connections.

“Despite the challenges posed by the high costs and lengthy lead times in securing a grid connection, our team is working hard to provide more high-power charging points for customers throughout the country,” Mr Diver said.

“We will continue to engage with the relevant stakeholders to try and bring these important services to the market quicker to meet the needs of our current and future EV customers, and call for the introduction of grant support for EV infrastructure developments, especially considering extremely high costs in securing a grid connection.”