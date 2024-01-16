A press photographer works next to the logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at the opening of their annual meeting in Davos. Photograph: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Almost half of business leaders believe their enterprises will not be viable in 10 years as a result of AI-led technological disruption and as climate pressures accelerate, according to a new survey released by PwC on the eve of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Eoin Burke-Kennedy is there, and writes that the impact of technologies such as generative AI and the ongoing climate transition are expected to get top billing at the 54th annual WEF gathering in the Swiss ski resort, which takes place over the next four days under the theme of “rebuilding trust” and against a backdrop of deteriorating geopolitics and widening global divisions.

From his position on the ground at the resort, Eoin takes a sideways look at how the event has evolved from something of a wonky talking shop to the behemoth it is today, while Cantillon asks if the event can live up to its billing as the gap widens between rich and the rest.

A judge in New York has warned Declan Ganley, the Irish telecoms entrepreneur, that she “absolutely will ... issue an arrest warrant” if he doesn’t hand over a number of Irish assets to help settle a near $20 million (€18.26 million) debt judgment. Barry Whyte reports.

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle answers a question on whether a parent offering help to their daughter to buy a home could cause issues with the Revenue Commissioners. Meanwhile Fiona Reddan outlines how, if you are a homeowner, you will be able to save €1,250.

As well as looking at Davos, Cantillon also runs the rule over how the crisis in the Red Sea may cause issues for consumers, and mortgage holders, here.

The Revenue Commissioners said they hoped a warning letter to social media influencers about fully declaring income would create a “cascade effect” that would make all influencers think twice over whether they needed to make additional tax returns. Ken Foxe has the story.

Joe Duffy Group, one of the biggest car dealers in the State, has built a 3.3 per cent stake in UK-listed Vertu Motors. Vertu, which is the third-biggest car dealer in the UK, informed investors on the London Stock Exchange of the stake last month. Colin Gleeson reports.

In her column, Laura Slattery assesses what the transparent TVs unveiled at last week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, would mean for the future of television.

A senior Irish-based employee of the social media platform X has launched defamation proceedings where he seeks damages against its majority shareholder Elon Musk. Aaron Rodericks, who is the co-lead of threat disruption at X, the social media formerly known as Twitter claims he was defamed and his reputation damaged by Mr Musk in a tweet published on the entrepreneur’s personal twitter handle. Aodhan O’Faolain was in court.

Bristow Ireland and Fórsa have agreed terms for the transfer of Irish Coast Guard staff with members of the union working at the service having voted for an agreement both parties say will protect existing service and conditions. Emmet Malone reports.

Finally in Me & My Money, gastropub owner Simon Moore tells us if he is a spender or a saver.

