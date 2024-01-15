Shannon Airport passenger numbers reach highest level in 14 years

Shannon Airport had a strong growth surge in 2023 with 1.958 million passengers welcomed to the airport, a 29 per cent increase on 2022 activity. Photograph: Stephen O'Malley

Passenger numbers at Shannon Airport reached almost 2 million last year, a 29 per cent increase on 2022 figures and the highest total in 14 years.

The airport said it saw a “strong growth surge” in 2023, reaching a total of 1.958 million passengers, the highest since 2009 with growth in air services across all markets.

Passenger numbers to and from continental Europe rose by 41 per cent to more than 748,000, UK traffic increased by 31 per cent to 838,000, while transatlantic passenger numbers increased by 24 per cent to 296,000.

Shannon Airport said that its service offering was boosted by new Ryanair services to destinations including Naples, Porto, Béziers and Liverpool, additional capacity on popular destinations during peak holiday times and school holidays, a new Aer Lingus service to Paris Charles de Gaulle, and a new United Airlines daily Chicago service.

It added that the Delta Air Lines daily seasonal service from Shannon to New York JFK will return May this year, bringing the total number of US services from Shannon to five.

Mary Considine, chief executive of The Shannon Airport Group, said that the airport’s temporary inclusion in the Regional Airports Programme helped it to rebuild post-pandemic, and reiterated calls by the Group for the airport to be permanently included in the programme.

“Shannon Airport’s permanent inclusion in the Regional Airports Programme will deliver economic benefits for Ireland, aligning as it does with the Government’s own ambitions for ensuring balanced regional development,” she said.

The group highlighted a recent report it commissioned from Oxford Economics, which estimated that The Shannon Airport Group contributes €3.96 billion to Ireland’s GDP annually, supporting more than 20,300 jobs and generating €643 million in tax revenues.

The Shannon Airport Group invested more than €17 million across its Shannon Campus in 2023, including completion of a new €7.6 million 60,000 sq ft. multipurpose industrial unit, and a €6.2 million 40,000 sq ft. R & technology unit.

Ms Considine said that in 2024 the group will aim to grow its commercial property portfolio, as well as continue with its “customer focused approach”.

She added that the strategic location of Shannon Airport offers “huge potential” for the development of sustainable aviation technology and the production of green fuel for the aviation sector, as recommended by the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce Report.

Last year the Group also attained Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 2 certification, having replaced more than 4,000 lights with LED bulbs to reduce light energy consumption by two thirds, rolled out 16 EV charging points and introduced eight electric vehicles to the airport fleet, and unveiled a five-year biodiversity action plan for the Shannon Campus.