Late Late Toy Show tops most-watched TV list in year dominated by rugby

The Late Late Toy Show once again topped the list of the most-watched programmes on television in the Irish market in 2023 with a final tally of 1,575,800 viewers on RTÉ One alone, up from 1,532,000 the previous year, consolidated figures from TAM Ireland and Nielsen show.

Patrick Kielty’s September debut on the regular edition of The Late Late Show also made the top 10, claiming ninth place with 833,100 viewers.

Live sport once again dominated the list of the most-watched television of the year. But with no major international tournaments happening in men’s soccer, it was rugby that occupied many of the top spots, accounting for six of the top 10 programmes and 11 of the top 20.

Ireland’s defeat to New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup was in second place with 1,384,000 viewers on Virgin Media One. This is the highest ever audience in the history of the channel, which was previously known as TV3.

Ireland’s Rugby World Cup games against South Africa and Scotland on RTÉ2 and Virgin Media One respectively were in third and fourth place, garnering 1,254,000 and 1,200,500 viewers.

The team’s Six Nations game against England was fifth with 1,019,800 on Virgin Media One in March, making it the most-watched programme in the first half of the year.

But GAA claimed its two traditional spots in the top 10, with the All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Kerry in sixth with 977,100 viewers on RTÉ2 in July, and the hurling between Kilkenny and Limerick in eighth with an audience of 838,700.

Coverage of the Dublin riot on November 23rd made RTÉ News: Nine O’Clock on that date the biggest television news programme of the year, with its 791,800 audience making it the 11th most-watched programme overall.

RTÉ News: Six One the following day was in 18th place with 604,500 viewers.

Other notable entries in the list include Kin, RTÉ’s Sunday night gangster drama, the most-watched episode of which was in 17th place with 611,300 viewers, and its regular heavy-hitter Room to Improve, which was 20th with an audience of 593,300.

The Republic of Ireland’s match against Canada in the Fifa Women’s World Cup was in 25th spot, securing 551,300 viewers, while the team’s fixture against Australia was 31st with 510,500.

The numbers in the TAM/Nielsen chart relate to linear television only, meaning they exclude all Player views for both RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

RTÉ broadcast 42 of the top 50 programmes, with Virgin Media Television airing the rest, seven of which were rugby games. The eighth was I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here, with the most-watched episode attracting an audience of 508,500, putting it in 34th place overall.

Among Irish homes with televisions, the average adult watches broadcast television on a TV set for two hours and 32 minutes every day, which was down just three minutes on the average in 2022.