Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk buys Irish drug manufacturing plant in €85m deal

Weight loss drug company Novo Nordisk has bought a drug manufacturing plant in Athlone as it looks to expand production to meet worldwide demand.

The Danish group has paid $92.5 million (€85 million) to acquire the former Elan Drug Technologies plant from Irish-headquartered pharma group Alkermes in a deal that is expected to close in the middle of next year.

Novo Nordisk has been struggling to increase supply of is Ozempic and Wegovy treatments for obesity and diabetes.

In the past month alone, the company has announced investment of €7.8 billion two of its plants in Denmark and France.

READ MORE

The Irish acquisition points to ongoing plans by the company, which has grown rapidly to become Europe’s largest drug business, to develop a form of weight loss drug than can be taken as a tablet. Both Ozempic and Wegovy are injectable.

A late stage study by Novo Nordisk of a high dose version of its type-2 oral diabetes drug, Rybelsus, showed results in treating obesity in line with those previously achieved by Ozempic and Wegovy, the company told a diabetes conference in the US earlier this year.

Obese patients averaged a weight loss of 15 per cent after 68 weeks of treatment, with a third seeing a 20 per cent drop in their weight, according to industry reports of the event.

Rybelsus is already approved for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes.

The company said it planned to file for approval of the high-dose pill later in the year although the company’s medical director, Mico Guevarra, told Reuters that the timing of any launch remained “to be determined.”

The company has not had a manufacturing presence in Ireland though it did acquire a large site in South Dublin earlier this year with a view to constructing a €50 million manufacturing plant.