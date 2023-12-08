Top French economist Thomas Piketty accuses Ireland of ‘siphoning off’ others’ tax revenues

Thomas Piketty (above) said it was unjust that homeowners with large mortgage debt should pay the same level of property tax as those who owned their homes outright. Photograph: Ed Alcock/The New York Times

Leading French economist Thomas Piketty has accused the Republic of Ireland of “siphoning the tax base of others” through a tax regime that attracts multinationals to be based in the country.

The remarks were made in response to new figures showing the State’s unusually high level of tax revenues from corporations compared to the size of the population, which were laid out in the Global Tax Evasion Report 2024 by Paris School of Economics research body the European Union (EU) Tax Observatory.

The report showed that Ireland earns €4,500 in corporation tax revenue per capita, which is five times the rate of France or Germany and has multiplied five-fold since 2014.

This is “probably the clearest illustration of the fact that nothing serious has been done to fight tax evasion within the EU since 2008,” Professor Piketty wrote on social media in response to the Irish figures.

“If anything the situation has deteriorated,” he added. “Ireland is getting an extra month of income by siphoning the tax base of others!”

Fellow economist Gabriel Zucman, one of the coordinators of the report, said of Ireland: “It pays off to siphon off profits from all over the world!”

In a foreword to the report, the Nobel-prize winning United States economist Joseph Stiglitz wrote that the findings of the report revealed that the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) reforms had fallen short of their aims.

This includes the so-called BEPS or Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Initiative, which was intended to prevent multinational corporations from reducing their tax liabilities by moving their profits to jurisdictions with a lower tax rate.

Since the BEPS initiative was launched “the magnitude of the problem has soared”, Professor Stiglitz wrote, while the OECD agreement to internationally impose a 15 per cent minimum corporate tax rate for multinationals “has been made largely toothless by a series of loopholes and “carveouts.”.

The report said that Ireland and the Netherlands are “the biggest profit shifting destinations” and that over $140 billion (€130 billiuon) was “shifted to each in recent years”.

Ireland and the Netherlands had each accounted for about 15 per cent of profits shifted in 2019, according to the study.

The report stated that multinational corporations were taking advantage of low rates for royalties that are derived from licensing intellectual property, pointing to an Irish tax rate for royalties of 6.25 per cent since the introduction of a patent box regime in 2015.

Some of the State’s €4,500 in corporation tax revenue per capita “may reflect the relocation of real activities to Ireland”, the report wrote.

However, “a large fraction probably reflects the rise of profit shifting to Ireland, in particular due to the relocation of intangible assets following BEPS, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and the introduction of the 6.25 per cent tax rate”, it concluded.

“Whatever the reason, this increase illustrates how absent tax coordination and minimum taxation, tax havens can generate high amounts of tax revenues by choosing very low tax rates.”

The Department of Finance has been contacted for comment.