Irish Times journalists shortlisted for UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards

Writers from The Irish Times have been shortlisted for five awards in this year’s UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards.

Irish Times markets correspondent Joe Brennan has been nominated in two categories — Business News Story of the Year and Business Feature of the Year, which was a piece about Denis O’Brien ceding most of his equity in Digicel to bondholders as part of a major financial restructuring at the company.

Ciara O’Brien has been shortlisted for Business Interview of the Year — for a piece with Aidan McClean of UFODrive, an Irishman who is setting out to change the global car rental market.

In the Business Analyst of the Year category, Arthur Beesley (for a piece about Larry Goodman’s beef empire being under the spotlight, and another about divisions in Government over legislation that could be used to ban Huawei from Irish networks) and columnist John Burns have been shortlisted for the award.

Established in 2007, the awards are sponsored by Bank of Ireland and honour excellence in Irish business journalism across Irish media. This year’s judging panel was chaired by Breege O’Donoghue, a former senior executive with Primark/Penneys.

Some 64 journalists submitted entries from 16 media outlets across the seven categories. The winner of each award will receive a prize of €1,000 and a trophy.