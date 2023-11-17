The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Dermot Crowley, chief executive of Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group chief executive Dermot Crowley has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for October, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

During the month, Dalata announced that it had bought a development site in Edinburgh for a new hotel. This will involve an investment of £48 million (€55 million) as the Irish listed company expands its footprint in Scotland to three hotels.

Dalata’s new Edinburgh property is at 28 St Andrew’s Square, with the £12.5 million purchase funded from the company’s existing cash and banking facilities.

The site includes a vacant category A-listed building with Dalata set to submit a planning application next year to build a new four-star Clayton Hotel, with 153 bedrooms, a bar, restaurant, dry gym and two large meeting rooms. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

In September, Dalata announced that it had completed a €29.5 million deal to buy the leasehold interest in Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American. It agreed a deal with Zien Group, which will see the hotel begin operating as the Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American. The 173-bedroom four-star hotel is located in Amsterdam’s central culture and entertainment district and will be Dalata’s first venue in the city.

In August, Dalata, which operates the Clayton and Maldron brands, reported a 29 per cent year-on-year increase in hotel revenues to €284.4 million for the six-month period to the end June.