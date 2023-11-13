Expect knock-on effects as Storm Debi delays flights - DAA

More than five flights into and out of the hub have been cancelled this morning, according to the Dublin Airport website, and more have been delayed due to high winds. Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Passengers travelling through Dublin Airport on Monday are being advised to keep in touch with their airlines after Storm Debi forced the cancellation of some flights and delayed others.

More than five flights into and out of the hub have been cancelled this morning, according to the Dublin Airport website, and more have been delayed due to high winds.

In a statement, Graeme McQueen, media relations manager for Dublin Airport operator DAA, said some transatlantic flights into Ireland had delayed their arrivals “to avoid the heart of the storm”, which may result in delays.

There may be knock-on effects for flights later in the day, Mr McQueen said, urging passengers to keep in touch with their airlines throughout the day.

“Passengers travelling to and from Dublin Airport are advised to take extra care this morning,” he said. “With some bus services not running until after 9am, passengers may need to consider an alternate option. Parking spaces are available in our car parks at Dublin Airport and, so far this morning, taxis are in good supply.”

No issues have been reported at Cork Airport.

Public transport services across the country have been impacted by the storm. Irish Rail warned of significant delays on Monday morning but said that no services had yet been cancelled.

Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann, meanwhile, will not operate their services this morning while Luas services have also been cancelled until 10am.