IBI Corporate Finance acquired by international investment bank DC Advisory

IBI Corporate Finance, one of the top deal advisers in the State, has been sold to DC Advisory, an investment bank owned by Japan’s Daiwa Securities Group for an undisclosed sum.

However, it is believed that the deal values the Irish business, led by chairman and joint chief executive Tom Godfrey and joint CEO Tedd Webb, significantly higher than the €10 million price at which it was acquired from Bank of Ireland in 2017 in management buyout.

The move will create an international independent investment bank in Ireland, and open up access to international buyers and assets, along with a pool of almost 700 bankers in 23 locations, IBI and DC Advisory said in a joint statement. IBI has 28 employees.

IBI will also gain expertise through DC Advisory that covers markets such as tech and tech-enabled services, healthcare, consumer, industrials, infrastructure, and real estate, it said.

READ MORE

IBI, which was set up in 1966 as a joint venture between Bank of Ireland and merchant banks Morgan Grenfell and Schroders, is routinely named by specialist mergers and acquisitions (M&A) publications as one of Ireland’s top deal advisers. Its focus is on working with the sellers of assets.

Mr Godfrey and Mr Webb each owned about 27.3 per cent of the business as of the end of last year, including interests held in their names and through company vehicles, according to filings for a holding company behind IBI.

Managing directors David Lyons and Laurence O’Shaughnessy each owned about 18 per cent, while managing director and head of family business Raymond Donegan owns the remaining stake of around 9 per cent.

“In DC Advisory, we’ve found a truly global team with genuine depth of expertise,” said Mr Godfrey. “We’re united in values and our approach to delivering the right advice, domestically and internationally.”

“IBI has a unique reputation in the market, and we look forward to complementing their talent and relationships with our sector expertise and international reach,” said Richard Madden, chief executive of DC Advisory UK. “Ireland is a really exciting market and we believe the combination will make a real difference for our clients in Ireland and across the globe.”

DC Advisory, which is the corporate finance arm of Daiwa Securities Group, has operations in the US, Europe and Asia.

IBI made a €2.43 million profit last year, according to limited disclosures contained in abridged financial statements for the operating business for 2022, filed last month with the Companies Registration Office. The company also paid out €501,000 in dividends, reducing retained earnings to €9.99 million. Directors remuneration amounted to €2.76 million, up from €1.78 million for 2021.

In late 2021, the company acquired a 50 per cent stake in a specialist Dublin-based mergers and acquisitions (M&A) adviser Broker Exchange Ireland (BXI) for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 2019, BXI advises on transactions between brokers working in the insurance and wealth management sectors.