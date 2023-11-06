Kingspan on course for record €875m profit

Kingspan’s Gene Murtagh. Sales are down at the insulation maker in the first nine months of the year.

Kingspan said it expects to make a record profit of €875 million for 2023 despite suffering a fall-off in sales in the year to date.

In a trading update, the insulation maker said sales in the nine-month period to September 30th were €6.14 billion, down “a touch” on the same period last year and in the third quarter.

The Co Cavan-based firm said sales pre currency and acquisitions were down 7 per cent in the year to date.

Nonetheless it said it was on track to deliver a record full year trading profit, comfortably ahead of 2022.

“It is difficult to look too far ahead in this environment. Whilst end markets have their obvious challenges the global backlog of orders has remained reasonably stable over the last number of months,” it said.

“As highlighted at our recent capital markets day, the activity pipeline in data technology, EV automotive, and refurbishment activity in general are all notable positives,” it said.

“There is still some way to go in 2023 with the seasonally important fourth quarter remaining and, accordingly, we expect to deliver a record full year trading profit in the region of €875 million,” it said.