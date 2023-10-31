Delta Capita to add 80 jobs in two years to meet demand from financial services

Banks and other financial services business are set to come under increasing pressure in the coming years from challenges posed by cybercrime and higher interest rates.

Delta Capita is to add 80 new jobs at it Dublin in the next two years, doubling the headcount at the Irish office.

The company, which offers capital markets consulting, managed services and technology services, is recruiting for roles in client lifecycle management, post trade, pricing, and risk and consulting. Delta Capita is seeking candidates from graduate level to more experienced staff.

The company currently employs 75 people at its Irish hub, which it opened in 2017.

“Demand for our services is growing in line with the ever-increasing pressure faced by Irish retail banks, credit service providers, fintechs, e-payment firms, and capital markets,” said Paul O’Brien, head of Ireland with Delta Capita. “We are expanding our team now to ensure we out-pace this demand and continue to meet our clients’ needs as and when they arise.”

The expansion comes at a time when banks and other financial service providers are under increasing pressure to support service customers in a variety of departments, while also managing a growing volume of regulatory and compliance challenges. Cybercrime is a growing threat, with increased anti-money laundering and know your customer initiatives also putting pressure on resources. Higher interest rates could also provide a challenge for banks and their customers, Mr O’Brien said.

“Sustained higher interest rates are likely to have significant implications for the mortgage market as a whole. Though the mortgage interest relief measures announced in Budget 2024 will undoubtedly assist some of those who are struggling, they may not be enough to save others from falling into arrears,” he said.

“A structural change in Ireland’s retail banks could be imminent, as many experienced personnel will need to be reassigned to arrears departments. In turn, staff shortages could see banks struggle to process new mortgage applications expediently, all of which could have serious implications as new lending is the lifeblood of any bank.”