Tetrarch seeks permission for ‘assisted living’ units on Mount Anville land

Irish property investment group Tetrarch has lodged plans to build 114 residential units for “assisted living” on land owned by the Society of Sacred Heart (Irish/Scottish Province) order of nuns beside Mount Anville girls schools in Goatstown, south Dublin.

Tetrarch’s large-scale residential development planning application with Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council is seeking permission to build 100 apartments (across seven blocks) and 14 houses on a 2.9-acre site known as the “old farm”, on the grounds of Mount Anville.

It will overlook a two-acre landscaped walled garden that will be maintained and will be open to the public during the day. The plans for the garden include the refurbishment and maintenance of an existing historic glasshouse, which is a protected structure. It would also include a cafe.

In addition, there would be 76 car parking and 147 bicycle spaces, a gym area, a small cinema and medical and wellness areas on the site.

The scheme would not impact on the school facilities at Mount Anville, including the sports facilities. The pedestrian access from Lower Kilmacud Road would be preserved for students while access for Sophie Barat Residences would also be preserved.

The units will be made available for sale and rent to people over the age of 65, although the precise mix has yet to be worked out. Some 12 units will be retained by the nuns and there will also be the provision of social housing for older people on the local authority’s housing list.

It is understood the land will ultimately be owned by Tetrarch. For units that are sold, if the occupier dies, they can pass on the home in their will but any beneficiary under the age of 65 would have to either sell or rent the unit to someone over that age.

The nuns explored a range of options over the past three years before identifying Tetrarch as its development partner. Tetrarch expects the scheme to be popular with local residents interested in downsizing from their present homes in the area.

Subject to planning approval, construction could commence in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the first units available for residents in early 2026.

Commenting on the scheme, Dominic Trainor, chief executive of Tetrarch Residential, said: “A steady supply of high-quality assisted living housing for those aged 65 and over is vital to offer our active senior citizens an opportunity to right-size from their family homes. It will also ensure that those who want to can live independently.

“Ideally, such housing should be delivered in a community or village setting and this is the best-practice approach proposed in our plans for the lands of the Society of the Sacred Heart on the Lower Kilmacud Road. We intend to create a very welcoming, safe and publicly accessible community in a wonderful setting with excellent amenities for residents and visitors.”

The Irish/Scottish Province was founded in France in 1800 and came to Ireland in 1842. It first established a convent and schools at Mount Anville in 1865. Today, the province is made up of 39 sisters with an average age of 83 years, all of whom are retired.