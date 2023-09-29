Regulator puts six-month stay on winter disconnections for electricity and gas customers

Moratoriums have been announced by the energy regulator on disconnections for domestic electricity and gas customers over the winter months.

Separate moratoriums have been announced by the energy regulator on disconnections for domestic electricity and gas customers over the winter months.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) said the moratorium for customers registered as being particularly vulnerable to winter disconnections would remain in place for a six-month period from October 1st until the end of March.

Vulnerable customers registered as being critically dependent on electrically powered assistive devices cannot be disconnected for reasons of non-payment at any time when this protection remains in place.

The moratorium for all domestic customers has also been extended again this year from what is normally a three-week period over Christmas. It will now be in place from the beginning of December until the end of February.

The CRU said it had “struck a reasonable balance” between protecting customers during the peak winter period from disconnection while at the same time encouraging customers to engage with their supplier at the earliest opportunity to avoid increasing debt levels.

According to CRU data, during extended moratoriums customers continue to incur debt rather than engaging with suppliers to enter payment plans, leading to an increased level of debt and greater difficulty in reducing this over time and a higher risk of disconnection when the moratorium is lifted.

The moratoriums are in addition to the customer protections that were announced by the CRU in August for the coming winter. These include extended repayment periods, reduced debt burden on pay-as-you-go customers, better value on financial hardship meters, and greater promotion of the vulnerable customer register.

The CRU’s Karen Trant said the moratoriums were “vital in providing support and peace of mind to customers during the winter period” but stressed that it was “important for customers ... to talk to their supplier at an early stage to find the best solution for them, as customers who engage with their supplier will not be disconnected”.