Architects body calls for action on housing and climate crisis in upcoming budget

The national architect’s body has called on the Government to use the upcoming budget to tackle housing while also meeting climate targets.

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) has outlined a number of key recommendations in its pre-budget submission, such as the lowering of VAT rates on architecture services, and measures to help public contracting authorities address inflation.

RIAI president Charlotte Sheridan said that Budget 2024 would be an opportunity for policymakers and industry to “come together to address some of the biggest challenges of our time – from housing to climate change towards making a positive economic and societal impact”.

“Our submission gives the Government an opportunity to support and promote the delivery of much-needed quality housing, drive innovation in climate change action, and promote innovation and research for the benefit of all,” she said.

Within its submission, the institute called on Government to provide a mechanism for public contracting authorities to adapt agreements in light of inflation.

“Both the public and private construction sectors are currently operating in the face of unforeseen and extraordinary inflation. The current service contract agreement wording does not provide for dealing with these inflationary challenges for a public contracting authority,” the institute said, recommending that guidance be issued as to how procuring authorities can evaluate the impacts of inflationary trends in current market conditions.

Another recommendation of the RIAI is to reduce the current VAT rate of 23 per cent on professional services of architects to the minimum permitted by European regulation. The institute said this move would broaden homeowners’ access to architects and advice on long term solutions for sustainable homes.

The institute said it is seeking Government commitment and resourcing to deliver on Ireland’s National Policy on Architecture, Places for People and to progress activity to ensure Ireland meets its climate change targets.

The RIAI recommended that the Government introduce dedicated funding to develop options for retrofitting and adapting existing buildings, and support the development of new sustainable guidelines for low-rise, medium-density housing developments.

Finally, the institute suggested the Government invest in a new three-dimensional model for development plans for urban areas, rather than traditional two-dimensional format.

The RIAI said that digital and interactive three-dimensional presentation of plans would increase engagement and understanding among local communities, by allowing them to better visualise and engage with how new housing and development can be integrated into their community.