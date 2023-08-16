London law firm plans Dublin expansion, Grant Thornton report on Ryan Tubridy’s RTÉ pay, and the right to disconnect from work tech

The number of second-hand properties listed for sale in the Republic has fallen to a new low, according to Sherry FitzGerald. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES

London-headquartered law firm Simmons & Simmons is gearing up to expand its presence in the Irish market, signing a lease on a new Dublin office that will give it the capacity to double its workforce here. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

RTÉ auditor Deloitte has been drawn into the controversy over Ryan Tubridy’s pay after accountants Grant Thornton examined the firm’s role in the affair. Arthur Beesley has the details.

Its six years since new rules on the ‘right to disconnect’ from work technology began to be introduced around the world. FT columnist Sarah O’Connor considers whether the rules have brought about any changes, good or bad, in the culture of work.

The number of second-hand properties listed for sale in the Republic has fallen to a new low, according to Sherry FitzGerald. The company said there were just 13,750 used properties – excluding newly-built homes – available to buy across the State in July, the lowest since it started keeping records in 2009. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Can’t afford an 80-inch TV? How about a 200-inch projector instead? Ciara O’Brien has the details in one of her tech reviews for this week.

A third of people are now working from home at least three days per week, new research from telecoms regulator ComReg shows. Colin Gleeson reports.

Private equity group TPG Capital has approached EY about buying a stake in its consulting arm in a deal that would herald a second attempt at breaking up the Big Four firm, report Michael O’Dwyer and Stephen Foley of the Financial Times.

China’s central bank has made its biggest cut to interest rates since the start of the coronavirus pandemic as economic data pointed to industrial output, retail sales and property investment slowing down. Our China Correspondent Denis Staunton explains the backdrop to this move.

