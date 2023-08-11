AIB apologises to tracker customers over sudden jump in repayments

It is not clear how many customers are affected but AIB said it is investigating the matter. Photo: David Sleator/The Irish Times

AIB has apologised to a group of tracker mortgage customers who were recently notified of an increase in their monthly repayments from October due to a previous error.

The Central Bank said on Friday that it was aware of issues affecting certain customers of the bank whose mortgages were transferred to AIB from Ulster Bank as part of the NatWest-owned lender’s winddown of its Irish operation.

Following the European Central Bank’s latest interest rate hike in July, AIB sent a letter to some customers whose loans were moved to it as part of a tranche of around 47,000 tracker mortgages from Ulster Bank as part of a €5.7 billion deal, telling them that their repayments would increase from October.

While the affected customers had expected their monthly repayments to increase as a result of the interest rate hike, AIB said that for some customers, the payment amount was “higher than they expected”.

AIB said queries from a group of tracker customers arose after the July hike, which resulted in “customers being notified of a monthly payment change scheduled to take place from October”. The higher than expected charge appears to relate to the previous mischarging of tracker mortgage customers by Ulster Bank.

AIB refused to say how many customers were impacted but said it is investigating a scenario relating to “customers who have a mortgage loan which is due to expire in the short term (over the next few months) or where customers have recently made an out of course repayment to their mortgage”.

Brendan Burgess, founder of the consumer site askaboutmoney.com, told The Irish Times that the affected customers appear to have been charged the correct amount by Ulster Bank but paid less than they should have before AIB attempted to rectify the issue. “As they were cheap mortgages, they actually had a cash flow advantage due to the error,” and that no one had lost out as a result of the error.

However, he said: “Ulster Bank and AIB have handled this very badly. They should not have increased the repayments. They should have told people that the repayment will leave them with a balance at the end of their expected term and they should have given them the option to increase their repayment to pay it off on the original schedule.”

A spokesman for AIB said: “We want to reassure those customers that they do not need to take any action. We will proactively engage with them in the coming weeks well ahead of their October repayment (when the new payment is scheduled) to ensure that new repayment aligns with their expectations. In the meantime, there is no change to their monthly repayments in August or September.”

Apologising to customers for any anxiety caused, he said the bank “will take all corrective action necessary to resolve this issue for them”.

A spokesman for the Central Bank said: “We are in contact with both AIB and Ulster Bank in relation to this issue to ensure that any issues/errors identified are resolved for consumers. Under the Consumer Protection Code, regulated entities must correct errors and handle complaints speedily, efficiently and fairly. When failures or breaches occur that impact customers, the Central Bank expects regulated entities to remediate and rectify without delay, to ensure that customers are treated fairly and are put back in the position they would have been in had it not occurred.”

Customers that require assistance are urged to contact AIB directly.