DAA’s court reprieve on night flights restriction, Arboretum trading post-Covid, and Cork company signs EV deal with Mercedes

A Ryanair plane takes off from the new north runway at Dublin Airport. DAA has received a High Court stay on limiting the number of flights at night, as per a condition tied to the runway's planning permission. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

DAA has secured a temporary High Court stay on a decision it claims would force it to significantly reduce the number of night-time flights going to and from Dublin Airport. Aodhan O’Faolain reports on the court proceedings.

The co-owner and chief operating officer of garden centre brand Arboretum said he was “super happy” with the group’s performance in the year to the end of January 2023 in spite of a dip in its post-Covid trading performance. Ian Curran has the details.

Cork-based smart charging company Ohme has signed a deal with Mercedes-Benz as its official home charging partner for the UK. Ciara O’Brien reports.

If we want to harness the next machine age to boost productivity, it won’t be enough to fine-tune regulation and foster innovation. Success will depend on investing in people right across the economy so that they’re healthy, confident and skilled enough to put those innovations to use, writes FT columnist Sarah O’Connor.

Demand for the energy is high but with offshore wind farm construction costs rising as much as 40 per cent recently, calls are being made for governments to review how seabed leases are awarded, according to a piece that originally appeared in the New York Times.

The Government’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy is seeking to form an AI advisory council to ensure AI is human-centred and Ireland is “fully positioned to harness the expected revolution in AI which we know is coming in the next five years”. Hugh Dooley reports.

More than €60,000 in refunds was paid to Irish Rail passengers for trains that ran at least an hour late over the past 18 months. Ken Foxe has the details.

The start date for the Government’s auto-enrolment scheme for pensions has been pushed out again, this time to the second half of 2024. Cormac McQuinn reports.

Dublin City Council is expanding its support for electric cargo bikes after a successful pilot scheme for business.

