PTSB nudges up forecasts on rate hikes even as mortgage market stalls

Permanent TSB said total income would likely be higher this year than previously forecast. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien / THE IRISH TIMES

Permanent TSB (PTSB) said total income for 2023 should grow 65 per cent amid ongoing central bank rate hikes and the bank increasing its share of mortgage lending, even as the overall home loan market is showing signs of slowing.

The bank now sees its total income coming to €650 million, some €30 million, or 5 per cent higher than previously guided, as European Central Bank (ECB) rates have risen more than previously assumed. PTSB sees the official deposit rate ending the year at its current 3.75 per cent level, but up from 2 per cent at the end of 2022.

PTSB’s costs are expected to fall below 65 per cent of income this year compared to its prior forecast of below 70 per cent. Its medium-term goal is to reduce the ratio to about 50 per cent, which is widely seen as a key goal for retail banks internationally.

The group’s loan book increased by 42 per cent year-on-year to €21.1 billion as of the end of June, as the group gradually took over €6.25 billion of mortgage and small business loans from Ulster Bank as the latter retreated from the Irish market. A final batch of €500 million of asset finance loans transferred last month.

READ MORE

The company swung o an underlying profit before tax of €86 million from a loss of €2 million for the same period last year. Total income rose 81 per cent on the year, driven by rising rates.

Total new mortgage lending rose 41 per cent on the year to €1.3 billion, giving it a 23 per cent share of the market. That is well up from 16.3 per cent in the middle of last year. However, the bank now sees the Irish mortgage lending market declining by 11 per cent this year to €12.5 billion, driven by a fall-off in switching activity that had fuelled the market last year.

Still, the underlying market – excluding the switcher proportion – is expected to grow by about 10 per cent, it said.

“The bank has made enormous progress over the past two years – with greater scale and diversification, an enhanced digital offering, a larger branch network, a bigger team of highly skilled and committed colleagues, and many more customers than before,” said chief executive Eamonn Crowley.

“Despite a challenging economic backdrop, we look forward to the remainder of the year with confidence. We are committed to supporting our customers in the face of cost of living pressures. We are and we will deliver on our ambition to provide real competition in the Irish retail and SME banking market.”