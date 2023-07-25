Ryanair’s blowout earnings, Twitter rebrands, and how the RTE scandal is shaking up the agent world

Ryanair’s profits jumped 300 per cent in the second quarter of the year, as the carrier cemented its place as Europe’s biggest. Still, the stock slumped after the carrier cut its capacity forecast and warned it was too early to measure the impact of Greek wildfires on its business. Ian Curran has the details, while Cantillon looks at what the capacity cut means for the industry, and customers.

Staying with aviation, Aer Lingus Regional pilots have informed the company of an escalation of industrial action in a dispute over pay, conditions and union recognition. Colin Gleeson reports.

One of the man sectors to feel the fallout from the RTÉ/Ryan Tubridy saga has been the talent agents industry. John Burns looks at who manages the stars, and who is moving where.

As Twitter rebrands to “X”, Laura Slattery assesses what the change could mean, and what it says about Elon Musk’s time in charge of the now embattled social media site.

READ MORE

On the subject of rebrands, Permanent TSB said on Monday it has rebranded the Lombard Asset Finance business it has taken over from Ulster Bank. The new Permanent TSB Asset Finance has €500 million of credit agreements out to 18,000 personal, business and commercial customers. Joe Brennan has the story.

After a two-year battle, Lioncor has finally got the go ahead to build 208 homes in Terenure. Gordon Deegan reports.

Gordon also has details of how a developer firm has been left with a €755,445 corporation tax bill arising from a land site “fiasco” where a plot bought for €8.6 million collapsed in value to €170,000.

Almost 60 per cent of couples with children say that one partner has given up work due to the cost of childcare, and in the majority of cases that person was a woman. Ellen O’Regan reports.

Barryroe Offshore Energy confirmed on Monday it is adjourning an extraordinary general meeting (egm) to vote on putting the company into liquidation after a move by the company’s largest shareholder, Larry Goodman, late last week to petition for an examiner to be appointed. Joe has the story.

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle responds to a question on how to protect children’s inheritance when a parent begins a new relationship.

Joanne Hunt outlines 10 tips to educate your children in managing their finances.

Finally Derval O’ Rourke tells Tony Clayton-Lea what her spending habits are.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.