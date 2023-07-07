Ireland West Airport enjoys busiest six month period in its 38-year history

A record 367,000 passengers passed through Ireland West Airport during the period January to June, making it the busiest six-month period in the airports 38 year history.

The passenger numbers represented a 24 per cent increase on the same period in 2022 and were 1 per cent higher than the previous busiest six-month period in 2019.

Among those to pass through the airport during the period was US president Joe Biden on his visit to Ireland in April.

Over 300,000 passengers travelled between Ireland and Britain during the first six months of the year, which was an 18 per cent increase on 2022 figures and a 7 per cent increase on the previous busiest six-month period in 2019.

In March, the airport, which is located in Knock, Co Mayo, welcomed a new service to London Heathrow with Aer Lingus, whilst Ryanair added extra capacity on services to Edinburgh, Bristol, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham for the summer period.

The airports services to Europe also recorded a significant increase in passenger numbers during the first six months of the year, with a 31 per cent increase on pre-pandemic 2019 passenger levels.

Following a strong start to 2023, the airport is forecasting passenger numbers to exceed 2019 levels and reach a record 830,000 passengers for the year.

Ryanair launched a new weekly service to Lanzarote in March, while it announced in late June it will operate a new weekly service to Tenerife this winter from the airport.

Ireland West Airport managing director Joe Gilmore said: “The first six months have proven to be a very strong period for the airport with passenger numbers exceeding pre pandemic levels for the first time, which is very welcome news.

“It’s been particularly pleasing to welcome so many new customers to the airport in the first six months of the year which is reflected by the very strong numbers travelling on our sun services, in particular, in the last few months.”

He added that moves by Aer Lingus and Ryanair to add new services to London Heathrow, Lanzarote and Tenerife mean the choice of destinations for customers in the region “has never been stronger”.

“These new routes, combined with the stress-free experience and convenience of using the airport, we hope, will continue to entice new customers to the airport and experience for themselves the benefits of flying from Ireland West Airport,” he said.