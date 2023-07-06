Apple’s escrow account sheds €259m in value, plant food company’s funding, and summer coding camps

Apple’s Irish escrow fund lost €259m in value last year, as a ruling from the European Court of Justice on the €13 billion tax case taken by the European Commission, is awaited. Photograph: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Apple’s Irish escrow fund lost €259 million in value last year, as a ruling from the European Court of Justice on the €13 billion tax case is awaited, writes Cantillon.

An Irish plant food company that emerged from a small business rescue scheme earlier this year has secured an investment from John Conroy’s Redesdale Food and Beverage Fund. Dominic Coyle has the details.

Ireland’s new Online Safety Commissioner, Niamh Hodnett, faces a weighty task this year, according to our tech columnist Karlin Lillington, who argues that we need a far better understanding of online harms, especially for children and teenagers, before establishing a new regulatory framework.

Dublin-based Catalyst is to create 100 jobs across its European operations, pledging that 50 per cent of the roles will be based in Ireland. Ciara O’Brien reports.

When do our bulging corporation tax receipts stop being a windfall and become just a regular source of income for the State? asks Cantillon

In our weekly tech feature, Ciara O’Brien looks at summer coding camps for kids and grown-ups.

Our New Innovator this week is Maurice Bryson of Silicate, a company that is harnessing the power of geochemistry to remove carbon dioxide permanently from the atmosphere. Olive Keogh tells the story.

In our tech review, Ciara O’Brien road tests a set of headphones designed to protect the hearing of young children.

In her tech tools, Ciara looks at an air purifier designed to takes care of allergens and pet smells, and an AI Pin that will enable you to interact with a voice assistant and take photos, among other things.

