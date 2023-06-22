RDS commissioned report claims new stand would add €254m in tourism revenue

A rendering of the proposed new stand at the RDS

The new €50 million Anglesea Stand for the RDS arena in Dublin will deliver an estimated additional €254m in tourism revenues over a 25 year period, according to a cost-benefit analysis of the redevelopment.

The report from Indecon International Economic Consultants claims overall the development will deliver a net benefit in net present value of €68.1 million.

The main findings of the analysis are contained in a new planning report by consultants RPS lodged with the new Anglesea Stand planning application with Dublin City Council.

A key ongoing economic benefit from the new stand would be the enhanced tourism revenues for Ireland, it said. The report states that the Indecon analysis estimated these to be €546 million over 25 years. That’s about double what it described as a “do nothing scenario”.

The Indecon report also estimated that the redevelopment would deliver an additional 60,000 tourists to Ireland annually.

The design statement lodged with the application states that the new Anglesea Stand will deliver an increased capacity which is essential for securing some of the high profile events which the venue is expected to host.

The application seeks to demolish the existing Anglesea Stand and Anglesea Terrace with the new stand is to accommodate 6,775 people and consist of three levels along with a two storey hospitality building.

In a design statement lodged with the planning application, it states that the two core drivers of the new Anglesea Stand are increased capacity and user experience.

The proposed stand “will replace the outdated and visually unsightly structure of the current stand and replace it with a modern high quality design,” it said.

It states that the new facilities “will secure the future of the venue for the benefit of sporting communities in Dublin, Leinster as well as Ireland”.

The design statement added that “the impact on the surrounding neighbourhood is reduced due to the massing and height focused more centrally on to the rugby pitch dimensions and away from the boundaries”.

The RDS arena “has a match day capacity of 19,532. Additional temporary seat to the East and West stands may bring this capacity to 21,294 for specific events,” it said.