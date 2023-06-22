Nama sticks to €4.5bn lifetime surplus target after €81m profit last year

NAMA CEO Brendan McDonagh said the agency still had a lot of work to do on its remaining assets. File photograph: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography.

The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) said on Thursday that it still expects to post a lifetime surplus of €4.5 billion by the time it is wound down in two years, after recording a drop in profits last year.

The State-owned bad bank, established almost 14 years ago to take over risky commercial property loans from Irish banks, posted a net profit of €81 million last year, down from €195 million for 2021, to mark its 12th consecutive year of profitability.

The result reflects the ongoing reduction in the size of the NAMA loan portfolio, which had a carrying value of about €500 million at end 2022, less than 2 per cent of the value of €32 billion paid by NAMA to acquire loans on its establishment.

Nama transferred €500 million from its surplus to the Exchequer las year, bringing the total surplus of cash transfers to date to €3.5 billion. A further €1 billion surplus is projected before it is wound down by the end of 2025, subject to market conditions, it said.

“As we enter our final phase, we are focused on two overarching aims – maximising value and delivery from our remaining portfolio, and resolving our outstanding workstreams in an orderly and well-managed fashion,” said NAMA chief executive Brendan McDonagh.

“After 12 years in a row of profitability, there is still a lot of work to do to get the most out of our remaining assets – but we will be as rigorous as ever in pursuing and collecting every available cent.”

During 2022, NAMA generated €492 million in cash, including €404 million realised from the sale of loans and property, bringing total cash generation since its inception to €47.4 billion.

The agency said that it has it has funded or facilitated the delivery of close to 30,000 new homes since the start of 2014.

NAMA has identified scope to deliver approximately 17,000 additional new homes, chiefly post 2025. However, these homes can only be delivered if they are commercially viable, with the necessary supporting infrastructure put in place by other parties and planning permission obtained, it said.