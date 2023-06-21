Lessor Avolon signs 20-aircraft deal with Airbus at Paris Air Show

Avolon chief commercial officer Paul Geaney (left) and chief executive Andy Cronin with Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Sherer (right) at the Paris Air Show where they signed a deal for 20 A330neo aircraft.

Irish aircraft leasing giant Avolon has ordered 20 Airbus A330neo jets at the Parish Air Show. The Dublin-based business has also upgraded an existing 50-strong order to the larger A321neo model from A320neo.

No value was disclosed for the deal but the ticket price for the 20 A330neos is understood to be around $6.3 billion (€5.9 billion). A memorandum of understanding signed by Airbus and Avolon says the planes should be delivered between 2026 and 2028.

Avolon also formally signed a deal at the Paris show with Boeing for 40 737 Max 8 aircraft that the lessor announced back in April.

Airbus has enjoyed a record start to the annual air show, securing orders for more than 500 aircraft in the first two days of business.

Avolon said the A330neo delivers 25 per cent less fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions than the previous generation of aircraft and offers a range of over 13,300 kilometres.

The Irish lessor was a launch customer for the A330neo back in 2014 and said it had fully placed its current wide-body order book with clients.

“We have been a strong supporter of the A330neo programme since its launch and, with our existing wide-body order book fully placed, we are now locking in future growth in a supply constrained environment,” Avolon chief executive Andy Cronin said. The company expects the number of passenger aircraft worldwide will almost double by 2042.