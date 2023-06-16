The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Siobhán Talbot, group managing director of Glanbia

Siobhan Talbot, group managing director of Glanbia, who has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for May. The award is run in association with Bank of Ireland.

Glanbia group managing director Siobhán Talbot has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for May, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

During the month, Glanbia upgraded its full-year earnings guidance on an improved outlook for margins in its performance nutrition business in the second half of the year.

In an interim management statement for the three months ended April 1st, 2023, the Irish listed nutrition group said it was increasing its expectations for growth to between 7 and 11 per cent in adjusted earnings per share.

Ms Talbot has led Glanbia since late 2013, successfully transitioning it from its traditional dairy roots to focus on nutrition.

READ MORE

In May 2018, Ms Talbot was chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Year, becoming the first winner of that award.