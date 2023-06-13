Mortgage arrears, the best savings rates, and the limits on travel insurance cover

Holiday makers have been warned to check the cover on their travel insurance, as it might not cover the impact of industrial disputes or protests that might affect their plans while abroad.

Mortgage holders who are making a genuine effort to repay their loans must not be allowed to fall into arrears due to the European Central Bank’s rate hikes, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has told Ireland’s top bankers. Colin Gleeson reports.

With deposit rates here finally on the rise after years of stagnation, Fiona Reddan looks at some of the best accounts available from banks and other financial groups to consumers seeking a return on their money.

In our second personal finance Q&A of the week, a reader details how their father has gone into a nursing home, and wonders about the implications of selling the family home to pay for his care before a Fair Deal application is made or approved. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

Those with holiday plans this summer are being urged to check the limits of their insurance cover, as insurers say strikes and protests have “played havoc” with travel plans in recent months and may not be covered. Ellen O’Regan reports.

RTÉ and Virgin Media Television have begun selling advertising packages for this autumn’s Rugby World Cup, with a 30-second spot running during half-time in all 48 games set to cost advertisers €360,000. Laura Slattery has the details.

After years of spectacular growth, has the bubble burst for podcasts? Laura Slattery ponders this question in her weekly media and marketing column.

Demographics, decarbonisation, digitalisation, and deglobalisation – the four threats to Ireland’s economy, writes Cantillon.

Bankers are being usurped by TikTok influencers for financial advice and need to up their game. Cantillon explains the backdrop.

In Me & My Money, Irish professional golfer Jeff Hopkins, co-founder of activewear brand New Dimensions Active, says he has “always been good at making money but accruing wealth is not the goal”. He spoke with Tony Clayton-Lea.

