Ryanair calls on Dublin Airport to open temporary car park amid shortage

Ryanair has called on the DAA to open land it owns around Dublin Airport as a temporary car park during the peak summer months after all of its spaces were sold out for last week’s bank holiday weekend.

Dublin Airport warned passengers travelling last weekend that all 23,000 car parking spaces were sold out, and advised those who have not booked a space to consider taking public transport.

Airport operator DAA claimed that failure to sanction a new car parking facility was behind the problem.

It has placed a successful bid to purchase the currently-closed Quick Park facility but that move is now under review by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), which must approve the deal.

“The DAA is mismanaging car parking deliberately, in our view, so that they can pressure the CCPC to award them monopoly control over the QuickPark car park, which is the only competing car park at Dublin Airport,” the airline said in a statement on Friday.

“The DAA owns lots of land immediately surrounding Dublin Airport, which could be opened as a temporary car park at very short notice, releasing pressure on Dublin Airport car parking and more importantly keeping the cost of car parking low for customers.”

The airline accused the DAA of “regulatory gaming” and called on the competition watchdog to reject its bid for the QuickPark car park.

“The DAA claims that its car parks are full as a reason to pressure the CCPC to wave through approval of its monopoly grab for the QuickPark car park,” it said.

The airline accused Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan of “going missing” and being “asleep at the wheel”, adding he should order the DAA to withdraw from the process for the QuickPark car park.

In addition, Ryanair said security queues issue at Dublin Airport last summer were “a direct result of DAA mismanagement”.

“DAA’s recent claim that it needs a price increase to fix staffing shortages in its security operation are false,” it said.

“The DAA has already received excessive price increases under the regulatory system in Ireland, yet despite this booming income, it still mismanaged security staffing in Dublin in 2022.”

The DAA has been contacted for comment.