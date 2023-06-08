Interest rates to keep rising, Cancer survivors may get mortgage protection, and holiday tech essentials

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf warned more interest rate hikes are to come. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf says he expects the European Central Bank (ECB) to make two further interest rate hikes in the coming months and for rates to remain elevated for longer than markets anticipate, Eoin Burke-Kennedy was there, while Conor Pope warns its more bad news for mortgage holders.

Cancer survivors will no longer be locked out of the mortgage protection market under a new code of practice agreed by Irish life insurers, Dominic Coyle reports. The new code promises to disregard a cancer diagnosis where the person is in complete remission and treatment for their cancer ended more than seven years before any application for cover.

As summer holidays arrive for many, Ciara O’Brien takes us through the essential apps for getting away.

In her column, Karlin Lillington looks at Apple’s new VR headset. Could this be as transformative as the iPhone?

READ MORE

On Inside Business with Ciaran Hancock, the Central Bank’s Derville Rowland explains how the new regime to hold top bankers accountable will work and what will be expected of financial firms and their executives.

Cantillon assesses Makhlouf’s comments around commercial real estate on Wednesday, and also wonders how tobacco giant Philip Morris can seriously think of itself as an ESG stock.

A new global minimum tax rate could affect the “location strategies” of multinationals and Ireland’s corporate tax revenue as a result, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has warned. Eoin has the details.

Wholesale electricity prices tumbled again in May, continuing a slide that began in January, new industry figures show, even as people’s bills stay high. Barry O’Halloran has the story.

Film and television makers from around the world presented ideas from the paranormal to the personal at the Celtic Media Festival in Dungloe, Co Donegal, on Wednesday as the annual industry shindig came to Ireland for the first time since 2016. Laura Slattery was there.

Higher staff costs helped to push Trinity College Dublin into a loss last year, despite income at the university rising as Covid restrictions eased. Gordon Deegan has read the accounts.

This summer is set to be the busiest for Dublin and Cork Airports since before the Covid-19 pandemic as holidaymakers set off for the sun, operator DAA said. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Ciara also reports that artificial intelligence security start-up CalypsoAI has opened a new centre of excellence in Dublin, as it seeks to capitalise on the growth in demand for its technology.

In Innovation, Neil Briscoe looks at the future of the combustion engine as electrical vehicles surge in popularity.

Finally, Ciara reviews the 1More Aero ear buds. Can active noise cancelling buds be budget without being a false economy?

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.