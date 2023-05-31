Regulator to carry out full review of Thorntons-City Bin deal

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is to carry out a full review of the proposed takeover of waste disposal business The City Bin Co by Thorntons Recycling.

The regulator will run what is known as a phase two investigation of the deal, to assess whether it would greatly reduce competition in the sector, it said in an emailed statement.

Both companies separately increased their collection prices shortly after having withdrawn and then resubmitted an acquisition proposal to the competition watchdog in December, The Irish Times reported on December 23rd..

“Following an extended preliminary investigation, the CCPC has determined that a full investigation is required in order to establish if the proposed acquisition could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the State,” the CCPC said.

Thorntons agreed terms to take over The City Bin company last summer. City Bin serves primarily the residential and commercial markets in Galway and Dublin. It was set up in 1997 and employed about 180 staff at the time of the deal being agreed.

Thorntons mainly operates in Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

The CCPC will publish its determination no later than 60 working days after it makes its final decision on the deal, it said.