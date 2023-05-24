Ulster Bank targets 813 further redundancies as winddown continues

Ulster Bank in the Republic, which is winding down its operations, is led by chief executive Jane Howard.

Ulster Bank in the Republic plans to make a further 813 staff redundant over the next 12 months, according to the lender’s main trade union, as it continues to wind down at pace.

The move is in addition to 800 redundancies that were announced between November and February but where employee exits are still ongoing, according to the Financial Services Union (FSU).

The UK-owned lender had about 2,400 employees last autumn, before the initial lay-off plans were announced and hundreds of further staff started to move with loans being sold to AIB and Permanent TSB under employment transfer agreements.

Ulster Bank, led by chief executive Jane Howard, closed its remaining 63 branches last month, after selling 25 other outlets to Permanent TSB.

READ MORE

“Today is a sad and difficult day for all Ulster Bank staff and their families who have given so much to the bank and its customers over many years,” said Gareth Murphy, head of industrial relations and campaigns with the FSU.

“These are very skilled, professional staff, who know and understand the financial needs of business and people. It is important their knowledge and skill sets are not lost to the wider financial services sector.”

Ulster Bank said last month that since it started a campaign in early 2022 to get customers to move their banking, 99 per cent of personal current and deposit accounts have either been closed, remained inactive or seen customers wind down to low levels of activity. The same has applied to more than 90 per cent of business accounts.

The bank has previously signalled that it would be next year at the earliest before it returns its licence to the Central Bank of Ireland.