‘Steady progress’ being made in talks to avoid US debt default

The White House has said that “steady progress” is being made in talks with Republicans in the House of Representatives on an agreement which would avoid a potential US debt default.

US president Joe Biden left a dinner for G7 leaders in Japan earlier than scheduled on Friday to receive a briefing from his negotiating team on the negotiations which are taking place in Washington.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unless the government is legally allowed to borrow more, it could run out of money to pay its bills from as early as the beginning of June. This could lead to a US debt default which would generate economic chaos both domestically and around the world.

The White House said the president “remains confident that Congress will take necessary action to avoid default”.

On Thursday the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy also appeared more optimistic than previously about concluding an agreement that would prevent a debt default.

However, both Mr Biden and Mr McCarthy are coming under pressure from some on their own sides who are fearful of concessions that may be made to secure an overall agreement.

The White House told reporters at the G7 summit in Japan on Friday that the president had “directed his team to continue pressing forward for a bipartisan agreement and made clear the need to protect essential programmes for hardworking Americans and the economic progress of the past two years as negotiations head into advanced stages”.

On Thursday Republican members of Congress in the right wing Freedom Caucus urged Mr McCarthy to stop the talks with the White House until the US Senate passed a bill that the House of Representatives adopted recently which would raise the debt ceiling in return for significant spending cuts.

On the other hand. a group of Senate Democrats called on the president to invoke the US Constitution’s 14th amendment to avoid a debt default if negotiations with republicans did not succeed.

The senators said that while they appreciated Mr Biden’s efforts to find a bipartisan deal to lift the debt ceiling Republicans in Congress were “not acting in good faith.”

“We write to urgently request that you prepare to exercise your authority under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which clearly states: ‘the validity of the public debt of the United States . . . shall not be questioned,” they said.

Liberals in Congress are particularly concerned at any concessions to Republicans in relation to work requirements for access to some social programmes.

The Republicans’ debt limit bill, approved last month along party lines, would impose stricter work requirements for beneficiaries of food stamps, Medicaid and a programme which provides financial assistance to those on low incomes with children known as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

The White House is understood to be seeking a two-year deal on the debt ceiling which would mean the issue would not have to be addressed again until after the 2024 presidential election.

Even if a deal is reached, politicians will be in a race to get it enacted by the beginning of June when the US could reach its borrowing limit.

At present, the US Government is limited by law to borrowing no more than $31.4 trillion (€28.5 trillion).

The White House has argued that a US debt default would “threaten eight million jobs, a recession, retirement accounts and social security and Medicare”.