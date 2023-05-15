Irish greenhouse gas emissions jumped at end of last year, underlying climate challenge

Carbon emissions fell across the EU in the last quarter of 2022, but rose in Ireland

Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions jumped the most in the EU at the end of last year, even as they tumbled across the bloc overall, underlining the climate challenge facing the country.

Data from Eurostat showed 23 out of the EU’s 27 member states saw emissions fall in the fourth quarter of 2022, with Ireland – where rapid economic growth was mirrored by a 12 per cent surge in greenhouse gas – a standout exception. Latvia recorded a 6.8 per cent increase in emissions while Malta’s jumped 6.4 per cent. Slovenia saw the biggest cuts and most member states achieved declines while growing their economies.

Overall, emissions in the EU fell by 4 per cent between October and December compared with a year earlier. Gross domestic product climbed 1.5 per cent over the same time frame.

It’s a positive indicator as the EU works toward its target of cutting emissions by 55 per cent by the end of the decade, and further adds to evidence that the energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hasn’t led to a short-term increase. Emissions were 6 per cent down compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Across the bloc, emissions decreased in six out of nine sectors, including a 10 per cent plunge in electricity. The three exceptions were transportation and storage, services and mining.

Previous reports have shown that the EU managed to cut its energy demand significantly over the winter. – Bloomberg