Laya Healthcare sale, wind energy auction, and what now for the Late Late?

In a move sure to have ramifications for the market here, Laya Healthcare is to be put for sale by its parent AIG. Joe Brennan reports the sale of the second biggest health insurer in the country could be worth as much as €200 million.

Aer Lingus regional pilots began voting on a possible strike on Thursday, accusing their employer of failing to enter collective bargaining talks. Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA), affiliated to trade union Fórsa, at Emerald Airlines, which flies Aer Lingus’ regional network, have been seeking to meet management to discuss pay and working conditions. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Thursday was a landmark day for wind energy in Ireland, as four companies have provisionally won contracts to supply electricity from planned wind farms off the coast. Yet as Barry reports, Irish homes and businesses will pay more than most Europeans for offshore wind-generated electricity under deals struck by the State with power companies. Barry also assesses the overall scheme and why costs Irish consumers more.

It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for RTE and its flagship, The Late Late Show. Laura Slattery looks at where it can go from here.

READ MORE

Staying with RTE, its morning and drivetime shows on Radio 1 and 2FM have made modest gains in their audience, but the middle of the day is proving trickier for the two stations, the latest Joint National Listenership Research figures suggest. Laura has the story.

Inflation is showing signs of moderating, and that trend continued last month even as prices remain high. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Mobile phone operators have paid the State a total of €15.38 million over the last four years in license fees to use telecommunication masts on Garda stations and buildings across the country. Gordon Deegan reports.

The Irish world of accountancy, and particularly restructuring, has been shaken up in recent months as new entries flock into the market here and poach some of the best known names in the business. Joe looks at what the numerous changes mean for the sector.

Insurer FBD Holdings said that its investment returns have been positive so far this year after the portfolio took a €100 million hit last year as the value of bonds on its books declined while central banks hiked interest rates aggressively to tackle inflation. Joe has the story.

Northern Irish instrument-maker Lowden Guitars has partnered with Amazon to sell its ‘Sheeran by Lowden’ line of guitars, a collaboration with pop star Ed Sheeran, in the United States for the first time. Ian Curran reports.

Canada’s TD Securities has named Mayo native Enda Kilcullen as the new chief executive of its European Union hub in Dublin, TD Global Finance. Joe has the details.

Home builder Cairn said demand for houses and apartments remained strong but warned build costs are still being inflated by rising prices for materials and labour. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Ciara also reports that Dublin-based Keywords Studios has acquired US game development studio Hardsuit in a deal worth up to $15 million (€13.7 million).

In his column, John FitzGerald runs the rule over the parlous state of Northern Ireland’s budgetary situation.

In Any Other Business, John Burns reports on what Dublin Airport is doing with the houses it is buying, as well as Eir CEO Oliver Loome’s escapades on the M1 motorway, among other stories.

Finally Cork native Chris O’Sullivan is general manager of the well-known FitzPatricks hotel in New York. In Wild Geese, he tells Olive Keogh how he ended up in New York.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.