Former Custom House Capital chief Harry Cassidy sentenced to six years and 10 months in jail for conspiracy to defraud investors

File picture of Harry Cassidy, who has been sentenced to six years and ten months in jail for conspiracy to defraud investors. Photograph: Collins Courts

The former chief executive of Custom House Capital (CHC), Harry Cassidy, has been sentenced to six years and ten months in jail for conspiracy to defraud investors.

He is one of four former executives or directors of CHC who were in court this afternoon to be told what sentences they were to receive. The decision was handed down in a crowded courtroom where former investors gathered. All four men received custodial sentences.

Earlier this year Judge Orla Crowe in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard from a number of investors about the devastation they suffered when they lost their pensions after investing through CHC.

The regulated Dublin investment firm collapsed in 2011 after High Court inspectors appointed on the application of the Central Bank confirmed that client funds had been used without their knowledge or consent to try prop up commercial property investments in continental Europe.

In April a number of former investors told the judge in court of how they suffered because of the loss of their investments. Judge Crowe was handed a book containing victim impact statements from 197 investors which she said she would read before giving her decision on sentencing.

Before the court were Cassidy (66), Paul Lavery (47), John Mulholland (72), and John Whyte (52). Cassidy, Lavery and Whyte have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, while Mulholland has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of neglect in the discharge of his duties as a non-executive director.

Cassidy, of Clon Brugh, Aitkens Village, Stepaside, Co Dublin, is the former chief executive of CHC. Lavery, of Rafeenan, Ballynod, Co Monaghan, is a former financial controller of CHC. Mulholland, of the Foxes Collvert, Mount Juliet estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, is a former non-executive director, and Whyte, of Beechpark, Lucan, Co Dublin, is a former head of private clients. Cassidy and Mulholland were the major shareholders in the business, in which Whyte also had a shareholding.

Lavery was sentenced three years, Mulholland to one year, and Whyte to four years. Judge Crowe said Cassidy had been the “dominant force” in the scheme and had breached every duty and trust placed in him by “blameless” investors, most of whom were trying to provide for their pensions.

The court heard in April from Dec Inspector Alan McGovern of how CHC had invested in commercial property in Europe and had begun to improperly use client money when some of these investments got into difficulty as the property crash began. A liquidator, Kieran Wallace, then of KPMG, was appointed to CHC in late 2011.

He has since estimated that €61 million in client funds was misappropriated, mostly by being diverted to property investments, of which €41 million had since been recovered.

In April, prosecuting counsel Lorcan Staines gave an example of one investor who was aged 66 at the time the liquidator was appointed and had been told that year his investment was worth €993,620. Now aged 75, this man had had €131,199 returned to him, or 13 per cent of the total.

Mr Staines quoted a report from Mr Wallace which said that what had happened had “significant adverse impacts” on investors, with some having to sell their family home and others having marital issues. Many had faced into their retirement “without the benefit of their hard-earned savings”.