Bank of Ireland appoints new group-wide chief customer officer

Bank of Ireland has announced the appointment of Áine McCleary as chief customer officer (CCO).

Reporting to the chief executive Myles O’Grady in a newly-created group executive committee role, Ms McCleary will be “an advocate for the customer across the entire group”, the bank said on Friday.

She will primarily be responsible for developing a group-wide customer strategy to help improve customer attraction, retention, and satisfaction.

Enhancements to training and development, user and customer experience, and investment in technology will all be considered as part of the strategy.

Group marketing teams – including financial wellbeing initiatives and campaigns, vulnerable customer supports, and customer insights and research – will also feed into the development of this overall strategy.

Ms McCleary joined Bank of Ireland in 2000, and has held a wide variety of senior roles in global markets and retail banking since then.

Between 2018 and 2021 she was director of distribution channels with a team of 3,000 colleagues serving personal and business customers across the branch, contact centre and digital channels.

Most recently, she played a leadership role in the group’s acquisition strategy. She has also served as president of the Institute of Banking from 2018 to 2019.