Cairn says demand remains strong, but inflation still pushing prices higher

Home builder Cairn said demand for houses and apartments remained strong, but warned build costs are still being inflated by costs for materials and labour.

The company issued a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting in Dublin.

Cairn said its current closed and forward sales pipeline had grown to 1,905 new homes, with a net sales value in excess of €685 million. That compared to 1,503 closed and forward sales with a net sales value of €534 million at the start of March.

Among the developments currently underway is Seven Mills, Clonburris, with the first phase of 569 new homes due to be delivered this year. Cairn has also closed its first transaction with the Land Development Agency (LDA), with the Archers Wood development at Delgany in Co. Wicklow.

But build cost inflation is persisting, including in infrastructure, materials and labour, with the company anticipating total build cost inflation of €10,000 per unit, or around 4 per cent, in its fiscal year 2023.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company said it was reaffirming its guidance of turnover in excess of €650 million from up to 1,800 closed new home sales. More than 800 homes are classed as social and affordable. Operating profit is also expected to grow, with progressive ordinary dividends of between 40-50 per cent of FY23 profit after tax.

Cairn has already repurchased 11.2 million shares through a €40 million share buyback announced in march, at an average price of €1.03 per share.

“Ireland’s relative economic success in challenging times must be underpinned by more significant investment and new housing delivery, from both the State and the homebuilding industry, said chief executive Michael Stanley. “It is very unfortunate that there has been such a significant increase in the cost of delivering new homes in Ireland and there is no sign these additional material and labour costs are unwinding.”

Mr Stanley welcomed the supports put in place by the Government, including shared equity and Help to Buy Schemes, with the focus on scaled affordable rental accommodation through cost rental policy initiatives also highlighted.

“The resulting increase in the quantum of State-owned apartment developments, built to the highest standards, in partnership with AHBs and the LDA will have positive benefits, for both the current housing and rental market challenges and a future sustainable economy,” he said.