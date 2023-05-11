Aer Lingus regional pilots in strike vote

Pilots at Aer Lingus regional operator, Emerald Airlines, are voting on a possible strike.

Aer Lingus regional pilots began voting on a possible strike on Thursday, accusing their employer of failing to enter collective bargaining talks.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA), affiliated to trade union Fórsa, at Emerald Airlines, which flies Aer Lingus’ regional network, have been seeking to meet management to discuss pay and working conditions.

Owen Kelly, IALPA principal officer, confirmed that the union was “balloting for industrial action, up to and including strike action” so pilots could send Emerald a clear message.

“The company does no recognise the trade union as the representative negotiating body for its pilots,” he said.

READ MORE

Voting began on Thursday and will continue until May 18th.