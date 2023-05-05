Missionary nun urges Wicklow County Council to refuse plan for lands near Magheramore beach

A computer-generated image of the development proposed by Paddy McKillen jnr for the clifftop lands at Magheramore Beach in Co Wicklow.

A missionary nun has urged Wicklow County Council to refuse planning permission to Paddy McKillen jnr’s €40 million plan for a boutique holiday resort and surf school on clifftop lands at Magheramore beach.

Sr Kathleen Melia of the nearby Missionary Sisters of St Columban at Magheramore has described the “grandiose plan” as “the height of folly”.

Sr Kathleen’s objection is one of several opposing the planned tourism development which consists of a new two-storey over lower ground level building containing a gym, sauna, cinema and outdoor pool reception, bar and restaurant, washrooms and outdoor terrace at ground floor.

Mr McKillen jnr’s project is to also involve the construction of a surf school building and 48 “high-quality accommodation pods”.

Documents lodged with Mr McKillen jnr’s Oakmount planning application state that once the project is operational, it will employ 160 and that is to follow 200 construction workers being employed during the 18-month-long construction phase.

To date, more than 45 submissions have been lodged with the council, including one objection from the Ardmore Point Residents Group.

In her objection, Sr Kathleen claimed the scheme posed a grave threat to species and habitats at the location.

In her two-page objection on Missionary Sisters of St Columban headed paper, Sr Kathleen said that as sea levels rise and with coastal erosion already a reality on the east coast, investing millions to develop the complex on Magheramore headland “seems the height of folly”.

Sr Kathleen is now retired from her missionary work having served 44 years overseas.

The Columban Sisters have accommodation for retired nuns close to the beach and Sister Kathleen said: “The sisters here don’t like the development because it is a beautiful place. They feel strongly about it.”

In their objections lan Huet and Ms Ashleigh Downey from Wicklow town said that “the beauty of Magheramore lies in its tranquillity and seclusion; the ocean view already provides us a cinema, and the beach our playground and gym. To grant permission of such a development in this area would be negligent, and would guarantee the very essence of Magheramore would be lost forever.”

A planning report lodged by Manahan Planners on behalf of the applicants said that “the project vision is to create a beautiful, world class destination for people to enjoy within a wonderful setting”.

The planning report states that the architectural design “is respectful of its location” and the architects have produced a building “that will successfully contribute to its environment”.