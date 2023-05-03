Bank of Ireland’s new mortgage lending more than doubles in first quarter

Bank of Ireland has reported a 33 per cent increase in new lending across its Retail Ireland division.

Bank of Ireland said that its new mortgage lending more than doubled in the Republic in the first quarter, as its share of the market increased with the purchase of loans from KBC Bank Ireland, which is departing the market.

That helped fuel a 33 per cent increase in new lending across its Retail Ireland division, the bank said in a trading update on Wednesday, which did not give monetary amounts for the new lending. Green mortgages accounted for half of new home loans business in the Republic in the first quarter.

New lending across the group increased by 8 per cent in the first quarter, which also reflected a decline in UK and international corporate lending during the period. The bank’s UK loan book has been shrinking in recent years following a decision to retreat from mass market mortgages there to more “bespoke” and higher return home loans.

Net lending in Retail Ireland, which also factors in loan paybacks, increased by €300 million in Retail Ireland, though this was offset by a €400 million net reduction in UK and international corporate lending. Still, the overall result was helped by €200 million of positive currency translation and other effects, it said.

Bank of Ireland chief executive Myles O’Grady, who took charge of the group in November, said that the group’s performance during the first quarter was in line with its expectations.

“In the period, we completed the acquisition and successfully migrated the KBC portfolios, with circa 150,000 customers welcomed to the group and €8 billion of loans and €1.8 billion of deposits added to the group balance sheet,” said Mr O’Grady.

“Notwithstanding recent international banking sector volatility to which we remain alert, our strong financial performance underpins our conviction in the delivery of our refreshed group strategy.”

Mr O’Grady, a former chief financial officer of the bank who returned to the company after the exit of previous CEO Francesca McDonagh last year, hiked the group’s medium-term profitability target in March after it reported solid results for 2022 and proposing an increase in cash returns to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks.

The chief executive has set his sights on the bank posting profit returns between this year and 2025 equivalent to about 15 per cent of tangible equity that shareholders (ROTE) hold in the business. That is up from its previous 10 per cent objective and the 10.6 per cent out-turn for last year, excluding noncore costs.

The bank said that its net interest income in the first quarter was tracking in line guidance that it would expand by more than 12 per cent – lifted by higher European Central Bank (ECB) rates on its surplus deposits, the KBC loans purchase, and the bank passing on some of the ECB rate increases to borrowers.

The ECB has raised its deposit rate from minus 0.5 per cent to 3 per cent since last July and is widely expected by analysts to add another 0.25 of a percentage point to the rate on Thursday.

Customer loans rose to €80.1 billion by the end of March from €72 billion in December, driven by the KBC deal.

Customer deposits rose by €2 billion to €101 billion over the period, reflecting the KBC transaction, continued growth in Retail Ireland deposits, partially offset by slightly lower Corporate and Markets and Retail UK deposit volumes, the bank said.